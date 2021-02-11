- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Criminal Procedure Rules and Criminal Practice Directions
- Criminal Procedure Rules 2020 updated
- Brexit
- EU proposes extending provisional application of the TCA until 30 April 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Arrest and search
More...
- Section 2 notices against non-UK companies—what is within the SFO’s direct reach? (R (KBR) v Director of the SFO)
- Bail
- The Home Office’s pre-charge bail consultation—scrutinising the government’s response
- Magistrates' court proceedings
- Prosecution time limits and planning offences reconsidered (Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates' Court)
- Evidence
- Recording remote court proceedings—follow the rules or risk contempt of court (R (on the application of Finch) v Surrey County Council)
- ‘Egregious’ failings in expert evidence—a shot across the bows from the Court of Appeal (R v Byrne)
- Evidence Presentation System to replace Clickshare in court
- HMCTS announces online case management system has gone live in Bristol
- Sentence and prison law
- MoJ publishes consultation outcome on Root and Branch review of parole system
- Sentencing Council announces research project into sentencing disparities
- Appeal and judicial review
- Reopening magistrates’ court decisions (H v Director of Public Prosecutions)
- Environmental offences
- The role of the Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat
- Norfolk potato company enters into environmental enforcement undertaking for polluting the river with sludge
- Eurojust calls for further co-operation on environmental crime
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Home Affairs Committee examines security co-operation between UK and EU
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Autonomy chief says SFO could revive HP sale fraud probe
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Government refutes Road Haulage Association’s concerns over lack of UK preparedness
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- National Grid Gas fined £4m for failing to keep records up to date
- CQC announces that care home provider ordered to pay £83,644
- HSE launches Health and Safety app for SMEs
- Local authority prosecutions
- Defra seeks views on proposals to amend domestic food legislation
- FSA to host first virtual conference on regulatory analysis
- Money laundering
- Four lessons from record money services business AML fine
- Data protection offences
- UK ‘does not meet conditions’ for data adequacy, EU parliamentary committee says
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Judiciary of Scotland announces new SSDG initiative to improve court safety
- International
- Preparation for US environmental scrutiny as Trump policies are rolled back
- ESC reports on offshore renewable energy and EU Magnitsky Act
- Consultation launched on revising the Environmental Crime Directive
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court decision in R (KBR) v Director of the SFO that the SFO’s powers to compel data under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1987 (CJA 1987) do not extend to data of a non-UK company held abroad, assessment of the government’s response to the Home Office’s pre-charge bail consultation, consideration of the remit and powers of the Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat (IEGS), analysis on a recent Court of Appeal decision on expert evidence as well as highlighting the updates to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR) which came into force on 8 February 2021. The US Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) rollback of Trump policies on environmental enforcement is also covered, alongside news of a £4m health and safety fine for National Grid Gas in respect of its failures to ensure its records relating to gas risers in some high-rise multi occupancy building were up to date and that the EU proposal to extend the provisional application of the TCA until 30 April 2021. Also included is our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.