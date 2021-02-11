Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Published on: 11 February 2021
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the Supreme Court decision in R (KBR) v Director of the SFO that the SFO’s powers to compel data under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1987 (CJA 1987) do not extend to data of a non-UK company held abroad, assessment of the government’s response to the Home Office’s pre-charge bail consultation, consideration of the remit and powers of the Interim Environmental Governance Secretariat (IEGS), analysis on a recent Court of Appeal decision on expert evidence as well as highlighting the updates to the Criminal Procedure Rules (CrimPR) which came into force on 8 February 2021. The US Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) rollback of Trump policies on environmental enforcement is also covered, alongside news of a £4m health and safety fine for National Grid Gas in respect of its failures to ensure its records relating to gas risers in some high-rise multi occupancy building were up to date and that the EU proposal to extend the provisional application of the TCA until 30 April 2021. Also included is our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

