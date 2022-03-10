Corporate Crime weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine as well as the expedited progress through Parliament of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill. Also included is assessment of the complex funding questions which arise in the fight against financial crime as well as news that the former Redcentric Plc CFO has been jailed for false and misleading statements and false accounting and that a pharmaceutical company has been convicted after a manufacturing failure left a toddler hospitalised. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.