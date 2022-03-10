- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Proceeds of crime
- Understanding the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Changes to the UK Russia sanctions regime as at 8 March 2022
- UK financial sector shielded from impact of Russia sanctions, says BOE’s Woods
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- DOJ cites Iraq probe to claim Ericsson breached FCPA deal
- Consumer protection and cartels
- OPSS publishes guidance on business notifications of unsafe products
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- DCMS proposes changes to draft Online Safety Bill to tackle scam adverts online
- Environmental offences
- Brothers ordered to pay almost £396,000 in confiscation for electronic waste fraud
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Former Redcentric Plc CFO jailed for false and misleading statements and false accounting
- Latest FCA data shows rise in scams and crackdown on firms in consumer investments market
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Complex funding questions in fight against financial crime
- Fraud Act 2006 Committee publishes call for evidence
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- UK ratifies ILO anti-workplace violence convention
- Pharmaceutical company convicted after manufacturing failure left toddler hospitalised
- HSE monitoring construction industry in Birmingham
- Money laundering
- FATF amends Recommendation 24 obligation to prevent the misuse of legal persons for ML/TF
- FATF publishes statement on Ukraine
- Regulatory hearings
- Gambling Commission fines Bonne Terre £1.17m for irresponsible marketing
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Scottish Law Commission publishes report on work undertaken in 2021
- International
- EU plans crypto assets action over fears of Russia sanctions evasion
- Jersey regulator urges firms with Russia links to file data
- European Parliament committee recommends EU sanctions to counter disinformation
- Commission announces whistleblower tool to report possible sanctions violations
- EUIPO reports on counterfeit and pirated goods trade increase
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine as well as the expedited progress through Parliament of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill. Also included is assessment of the complex funding questions which arise in the fight against financial crime as well as news that the former Redcentric Plc CFO has been jailed for false and misleading statements and false accounting and that a pharmaceutical company has been convicted after a manufacturing failure left a toddler hospitalised. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
