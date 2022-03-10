LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Proceeds of crime
  • Understanding the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
  • Changes to the UK Russia sanctions regime as at 8 March 2022
  • UK financial sector shielded from impact of Russia sanctions, says BOE’s Woods
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes continued analysis of the fast-moving developments on sanctions measures in response to the conflict in Ukraine as well as the expedited progress through Parliament of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill. Also included is assessment of the complex funding questions which arise in the fight against financial crime as well as news that the former Redcentric Plc CFO has been jailed for false and misleading statements and false accounting and that a pharmaceutical company has been convicted after a manufacturing failure left a toddler hospitalised. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

