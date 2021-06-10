- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- UK-EU relationship talks in the balance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Magistrates’ court proceedings
- CRPC announces new Preparation for Effective Trial form
More...
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- An application to extend time in cash forfeiture needs to be made while the previous period of detention is operable (HMRC v Mann)
- SFO seizes £248k from convicted metal trades fraudster through forfeiture order
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Warnings and guideposts from EU sanctions blocking case
- Corporate liability
- Law Commission launches consultation on corporate criminal liability reform
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- Interpol’s ‘Operation Pangea XIV’ closes record number of fake online pharmacies
- Environmental offences
- Approach to compensation following statutory nuisance orders
- Financial Action Task Force reports on environmental crime
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- The public inquiry into the Hillsborough disaster was not a ‘course of public justice’
- Local Authority prosecutions
- Gambling operating licences appeal dismissed
- Money laundering
- CPS updates money laundering offences guidance to encourage disclosure of suspicious activity
- International
- Biden's anti-corruption vow could supercharge enforcement
- European Public Prosecutor’s Office launches to high hopes and big challenges
- Other corporate crime news
- SFO pledges overhaul of complaints process
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&A
- Useful information
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes news that the Law Commission has launched a consultation on reforming corporate criminal liability, analysis of the ruling that the public inquiry into the Hillsborough disaster was not a ‘course of public justice’, a High Court judgment on applications to extend time in cash forfeiture proceedings, as well as warnings from a recent EU sanctions blocking case. In a major Brexit step, the first meeting of the Partnership Council established under the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) was held on 9 June. News that shows environmental and wildlife crime is creeping up the international agenda is also considered alongside updated Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) guidance on money laundering offences and the success of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in securing the forfeiture of £248,000 against a former director of RBG Resources. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including warnings by Aviva that its figures suggested a rise in fraudulent claims during the crisis in 2020. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.