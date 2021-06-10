menu-search
Sign-in Help
Corporate Crime weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes news that the Law Commission has launched a consultation on reforming corporate criminal liability, analysis of the ruling that the public inquiry into the Hillsborough disaster was not a ‘course of public justice’, a High Court judgment on applications to extend time in cash forfeiture proceedings, as well as warnings from a recent EU sanctions blocking case. In a major Brexit step, the first meeting of the Partnership Council established under the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) was held on 9 June. News that shows environmental and wildlife crime is creeping up the international agenda is also considered alongside updated Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) guidance on money laundering offences and the success of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in securing the forfeiture of £248,000 against a former director of RBG Resources. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including warnings by Aviva that its figures suggested a rise in fraudulent claims during the crisis in 2020. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

