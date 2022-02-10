LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Corporate Crime weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Crime weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Lords Library publishes insight into policing, law enforcement and security
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Continuity of business in the criminal courts
  • Regulatory response
  • Scotland
  • Cross-border criminal investigations
  • Administrative errors by legal representatives in extradition appeals ((Public Prosecutors Office of the Athens Court of Appeal (Appellant) v O’Connor (AP) (Respondent) (Northern Ireland))
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of recent corporate manslaughter cases, calls for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to remain independent of a single new law enforcement agency proposed by Parliament to tackle fraud and economic crime as well as warnings by the OECD that corporate bribery settlements are susceptible to misuse. Also included is a review of government plans to include further criminal offences in the upcoming Online Safety Bill, consideration of recent appeals relating to coroners’ inquests and news of recent prosecutions by The Pensions Regulator and the Insolvency Service. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

