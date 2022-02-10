- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Lords Library publishes insight into policing, law enforcement and security
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Scotland
- Cross-border criminal investigations
- Administrative errors by legal representatives in extradition appeals ((Public Prosecutors Office of the Athens Court of Appeal (Appellant) v O’Connor (AP) (Respondent) (Northern Ireland))
More...
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- HMCTS develops new service to modernise courts and tribunals hearing lists
- Appeal and judicial review
- Challenging decisions of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (The Queen (on the application of Paul Cleeland) v Criminal Cases Review Commission)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- SFO must stay independent despite new plan, ex-boss says
- Corporate bribery settlements need sensitive handling due to misuse risk, OECD's Kos says
- Former executive jailed for £22m IT contract plot
- Consumer protection and cartels
- A primer on UK’s new investment screening regime
- CMA launches campaign to help customers avoid misleading online practices
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- DCMS and Home Office announces strengthened online safety law
- Environmental offences
- Causing a nuisance—conviction of peaceful climate activist for public nuisance upheld (R v Brown)
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Former Norton Motorcycles owner pleads guilty to pensions offences
- Food safety and hygiene offences
- Food (Withdrawal of Recognition) (Miscellaneous Amendments and Transitional Provisions) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2022
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- IP counter-infringement strategy for 2022–2027 published
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- Review of recent corporate manslaughter cases—Deco-Pak, Bosley Mill, Aster Healthcare
- What difference is there between an Article 2 inquest and non-Article 2 inquest in practice? (R (on the application of Boyce) v HM Senior Coroner)
- When and how should a fresh inquest take place? (Mays v HM Senior Coroner for Kingston)
- Insolvency Act and Companies Act offences
- Six-month sentence for director in breach of disqualification order
- Money laundering
- Automated AML compliance tools are no silver bullet
- Corporate Crime in Scotland
- Scottish Government publishes ‘Vision for Justice in Scotland’ strategy
- International
- Maltese bank loses challenge to ECB ban over Iran woes
- Commission seeks views on EU toolbox against counterfeiting
- Other corporate crime news
- Barclays fights appeal over liability for push payment fraud
- Law Commission publishes report on new laws for automated vehicles
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of recent corporate manslaughter cases, calls for the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to remain independent of a single new law enforcement agency proposed by Parliament to tackle fraud and economic crime as well as warnings by the OECD that corporate bribery settlements are susceptible to misuse. Also included is a review of government plans to include further criminal offences in the upcoming Online Safety Bill, consideration of recent appeals relating to coroners’ inquests and news of recent prosecutions by The Pensions Regulator and the Insolvency Service. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.