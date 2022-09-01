- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Criminal procedure and evidence
- Criminal barristers deal within touching distance, says rep
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 August 2022
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 August 2022
- Backtrack on Economic Crime Bill cited in anti-corruption group's rebuke
- SFO prosecutions round up—August 2022
- Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
- Consumer protection and cartels
- Greenwashing draws scrutiny from government and litigators alike
- CTSI warns reintroduction of imperial measures could cost £2.2m
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- ICO commences criminal proceedings for theft of road traffic accident data
- Financial services and pensions offences
- UK bank regulators to take no action into HBOS bankers
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- HMRC names tax avoidance promoting directors for the first time
- Local authority prosecutions
- Jo Churchill MP writes to councils on using enforcement powers to tackle litter
- International
- Germany to set up federal financial crime unit
- What companies can learn from Uber breach non-prosecution deal
- US corporate prosecutions wane, few companies self-report
- US SEC amends whistleblower rules to incentivise whistleblower tips
- Other corporate crime news
- Trio found guilty of human trafficking in South Wales
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of how increasing scrutiny of companies' environmental credentials is likely to prompt more enforcement action, the abandonment of a six-year investigation into the collapse of Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) in 2009 and recent changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime. We also include news that Germany has created a new federal financial crime agency to monitor white-collar criminality and the latest monthly round up of prosecution news from the SFO. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights.
