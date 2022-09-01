Corporate Crime weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of how increasing scrutiny of companies' environmental credentials is likely to prompt more enforcement action, the abandonment of a six-year investigation into the collapse of Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) in 2009 and recent changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime. We also include news that Germany has created a new federal financial crime agency to monitor white-collar criminality and the latest monthly round up of prosecution news from the SFO. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or to read the full analysis.