Corporate Crime weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Criminal procedure and evidence
  • Criminal barristers deal within touching distance, says rep
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 August 2022
  • Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
  • Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 August 2022
  • Backtrack on Economic Crime Bill cited in anti-corruption group's rebuke
  • SFO prosecutions round up—August 2022
  • Keeping up to date with news on Russia financial sanctions
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of how increasing scrutiny of companies' environmental credentials is likely to prompt more enforcement action, the abandonment of a six-year investigation into the collapse of Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) in 2009 and recent changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime. We also include news that Germany has created a new federal financial crime agency to monitor white-collar criminality and the latest monthly round up of prosecution news from the SFO. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

