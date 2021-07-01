Corporate Crime weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the successes of, and potential future challenges for, the Bribery Act 2010 (BA 2010) as it turns 10 years old as well as two analyses in our series considering the Law Commission’s consultation on reforming corporate criminal liability, considering the background to the consultation and assessing whether deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) are fit for purpose in holding businesses to account for criminal conduct. We also have analysis of the announcement that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has gained powers to conduct financial investigations under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002), and a High Court judgment concerning the setting aside of summonses in private prosecutions. We also cover the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announcement that it has agreed a DPA in principle with Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Ltd, the SFO Director’s views on the role the SFO should play in making the UK a safe place to do business, the publication by the Home Office of updated Codes of Practice under POCA 2002, and the long awaited European Commission adequacy decisions under the EU General Data Protection Regulation and the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive allowing data to continue to flow freely from the EEA to the UK. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.