- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Business continuity in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Magistrates' court proceedings
- No proper ground for setting aside summons in private prosecution (R (Siddiqui) v Westminster Magistrates’ Court)
- Evidence
- Attorney General’s campaign warns against committing contempt of court online
- Sentence and prison law
- Unsuccessful application for judicial review of Secretary of State’s decision not to accept Parole Board recommendation (R (on the application of John) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Appeal and judicial review
- Supreme Court majority allows appeal and overturns convictions against protesters (DPP v Ziegler)
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- Home Office publishes updated Codes of Practice under POCA 2002
- FCA seeks final victims of illegal investment scheme as confiscation orders secured
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- The Bribery Act 2010 at 10 years, and what’s next
- SFO and US DOJ agree DPA with Foster Wheeler following bribery charges
- OFSI publishes blog on reasonableness
- Corporate liability
- The Law Commission’s consultation on expanding corporate criminal liability—introduction and observations
- Expanding corporate criminal liability—are DPAs fit for purpose?
- SFO on keeping the UK safe for business
- Cybercrime and data protection offences
- European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
- Information Commissioner gets powers to conduct financial investigations
- Information Commissioner writes about fair mobile phone data extraction
- Financial services and pensions offences
- Ex-Goldman analyst and brother deny UK insider trading charges
- FCA: how to report wrongdoing or misconduct in financial services
- FCA publishes Dear CEO letter to retail banks on common control failings in AML frameworks
- DWP publishes response to the Pensions Regulator powers consultation
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- Two men jailed for defrauding friends and family out of £5 million
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Consultation on proposed changes to operator licensing regime launched
- Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences
- CQC prosecutes care home operator after care failings lead to death of resident
- Grenfell Tower Inquiry publishes update on its work in June 2021 Newsletter
- Stronger policing response advised to tackle violence against retail workers
- Local Authority prosecutions
- FSA publishes speech by its Chief Executive on Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Money laundering
- CPS announces conviction of former chairman for money laundering
- FATF announces possible amendments to Recommendation 24
- FATF’s guidance on risk assessment and mitigation in proliferation financing
- Regulatory hearings
- FRC launches investigations into Saffery Champness’ audit of Greensill Capital and PwC’s audit of Wyelands Bank plc
- International
- European Commission proposes amended rules on product safety and consumer credit
- European Commission seeks comment on freezing and confiscation of crime proceeds
- Notification of ECA special report on EU AML/CFT efforts published in the Official Journal
- US SEC appoints General Gurbir S Grewal as Director of Enforcement
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of the successes of, and potential future challenges for, the Bribery Act 2010 (BA 2010) as it turns 10 years old as well as two analyses in our series considering the Law Commission’s consultation on reforming corporate criminal liability, considering the background to the consultation and assessing whether deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) are fit for purpose in holding businesses to account for criminal conduct. We also have analysis of the announcement that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has gained powers to conduct financial investigations under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002), and a High Court judgment concerning the setting aside of summonses in private prosecutions. We also cover the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announcement that it has agreed a DPA in principle with Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Ltd, the SFO Director’s views on the role the SFO should play in making the UK a safe place to do business, the publication by the Home Office of updated Codes of Practice under POCA 2002, and the long awaited European Commission adequacy decisions under the EU General Data Protection Regulation and the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive allowing data to continue to flow freely from the EEA to the UK. We also include the usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
