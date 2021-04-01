Corporate Crime weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of three key lessons for dealing with virtual trials, assessment of the new extradition codes of practice issued by the Secretary of State, consideration of the sanctions imposed by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on UK individuals and entities after the UK imposed gross human rights sanctions relating to violations in Xinjiang and analysis of recent US federal court decisions which widen the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) global reach for prosecuting white collar crimes occurring outside of the US. Also included are analyses of the role and function of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) as it waits to start work with no fixed date in sight, of a High Court ruling on the iniquity principle in legal professional privilege (LPP), of the OECD’s call for cryptocurrency exchange operators who process transactions for criminals to be investigated as professional enablers of financial crime and of a government consultation on proposed new powers for the Pensions Regulator (TPR). The launch of a strategy to combat economic crime by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is also covered alongside news of the publication of revised draft codes of practice under POCA 2002 by the Home Office, a House of Lords EU Security and Justice Sub-Committee report on the law enforcement aspects of the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) and updated statutory guidance published by the Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain. We also have our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the approval by the House of Commons of the extension of temporary powers under the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.