- Corporate Crime weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- EU Security and Justice Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on law enforcement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health protection regulations
- Parliament extends temporary powers in the Coronavirus Act 2020 until September 2021
- Continuity of business in the criminal courts
- Regulatory response
- Legal privilege
- High Court decides that strong prima facie case of iniquity not established in privilege decision (Various Claimants v News Group Newspapers)
- Trial on indictment
- Three lessons for litigators in virtual trials
- Common Platform initiative launched in more Crown Courts
- Appeal and judicial review
- Reopening final determinations (R v Sakin and another)
- Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture
- Home Office publishes draft codes of practice issued under POCA 2002
- Property-held assumptions in confiscation proceedings (R v Zuman and another)
- Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls
- China retaliates by sanctioning UK, barristers chamber
- Corporate liability
- DWP’s consultation on regulations under PSA 2021 strengthening TPR’s powers
- Extradition and mutual legal assistance
- Implications of the updated Extradition Act Codes of Practice
- Financial Conduct Authority
- FCA publishes final policy extending annual financial crime reporting obligation
- Fraud, forgery, tax and theft offences
- OECD—cryptocoin exchange operators should be subject to investigation
- CPS launches plan to combat economic crime
- ACG joins forces with Facebook and IPO to crack down on counterfeit trading
- Goods vehicle licensing
- Senior Traffic Commissioner publishes updated statutory guidance and directions
- Health and safety
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary announces appointment of senior and area coroners
- Local authority prosecutions
- FSA reports improved practices in allergen management
- Money laundering
- Gambling Commission takes enforcement action for money laundering breaches, including a £6m fine for AML and social responsibility failings
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- Regulatory hearings
- DHSC seeks views on reforms for regulating healthcare professionals
- FRC report sets out is approach to audit supervision
- Financial Reporting Council (Miscellaneous Provisions) Order 2021
- International
- Recent rulings reinforce US DOJ's global white collar reach
- The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is ready—but still waiting to go
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate Crime weekly highlights includes analysis of three key lessons for dealing with virtual trials, assessment of the new extradition codes of practice issued by the Secretary of State, consideration of the sanctions imposed by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on UK individuals and entities after the UK imposed gross human rights sanctions relating to violations in Xinjiang and analysis of recent US federal court decisions which widen the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) global reach for prosecuting white collar crimes occurring outside of the US. Also included are analyses of the role and function of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) as it waits to start work with no fixed date in sight, of a High Court ruling on the iniquity principle in legal professional privilege (LPP), of the OECD’s call for cryptocurrency exchange operators who process transactions for criminals to be investigated as professional enablers of financial crime and of a government consultation on proposed new powers for the Pensions Regulator (TPR). The launch of a strategy to combat economic crime by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is also covered alongside news of the publication of revised draft codes of practice under POCA 2002 by the Home Office, a House of Lords EU Security and Justice Sub-Committee report on the law enforcement aspects of the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) and updated statutory guidance published by the Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain. We also have our usual round-up of key news and developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including the approval by the House of Commons of the extension of temporary powers under the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). All this, and more, in this week’s Corporate Crime weekly highlights.
