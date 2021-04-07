Sign-in Help
Coroner’s findings, independence of experts and registrant denials (Towuaghantse v GMC)

Published on: 07 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Background
  • Coroner’s court findings
  • Expert evidence
  • Effect of denials on impairment/sanction

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: According to the author, Ben Rich of 2 Hare Court, this case, which considers the admissibility of coroner’s findings and expert evidence in regulatory proceedings, is not one to put on the ‘read later’ pile. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

