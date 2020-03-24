Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Key developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—what do Private Client lawyers need to know?

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—what do Private Client lawyers need to know?
Published on: 24 March 2020
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—what do Private Client lawyers need to know?
  • WILL DRAFTING AND EXECUTION
  • Are there any discussions or consultations around suspending the formal requirements for a valid Will (in particular, the requirement to have two witnesses) during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?
  • What formal requirements for a valid Will may cause particular difficulty during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and are there any alternatives?
  • In writing
  • Signature
  • Witnesses present
  • STEP recommendation on Will signing during the coronavirus pandemic
  • I am inundated with clients who want new Wills due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, but have no childcare. Could I be a key worker?
  • PROBATE
    • More...

Article summary

Private Client analysis: This News Analysis considers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Private Client practitioners, pulling together Q&As we have published since the outbreak began. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More