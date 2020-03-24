- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—what do Private Client lawyers need to know?
- WILL DRAFTING AND EXECUTION
- Are there any discussions or consultations around suspending the formal requirements for a valid Will (in particular, the requirement to have two witnesses) during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?
- What formal requirements for a valid Will may cause particular difficulty during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and are there any alternatives?
- In writing
- Signature
- Witnesses present
- STEP recommendation on Will signing during the coronavirus pandemic
- I am inundated with clients who want new Wills due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, but have no childcare. Could I be a key worker?
- PROBATE
- Can an IHT400 account and the statement of truth in a probate application be signed electronically?
- E-signatures
- Types of electronic signatures
- The Law Commission report
- Summary
- What options are available to a personal representative who is house-bound in terms of applying for probate and administering the estate?
- Immediate steps following a death
- Ascertaining the estate assets and liabilities for the IHT account
- Signing the IHT400 and probate papers
- Online applications
- Administering the estate
- What happens when the family of a deceased person are unable to register the death and make funeral arrangements due to being house-bound?
- Registering the death
- Funeral arrangements
- What is the position in a conveyancing transaction if it is not possible to complete because of coronavirus (COVID-19)?
- CONTENTIOUS TRUSTS AND ESTATES
- The six-month time limit to make a claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 (I(PFD)A 1975) is due to expire shortly, but I am concerned that it might not be possible to engage with the other side and I am concerned about issuing the claim due to potential coronavirus (COVID-19) related issues. What should I do?
- What steps can I take if I am unable to serve a claim form in time due to the coronavirus affecting the postal service?
- The general deadline for serving the claim form
- Alternative methods of service
- What steps need to be taken where service is by post?
- Applying to extend time
- Where an order has been made requiring service by a deadline
- Conclusion
- Can I attend court during COVID 19?
- COURT OF PROTECTION
- Should Court of Protection deputies still be visiting their protected persons during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?
- How should we proceed in relation to documents that can only be signed personally by the appointed deputy, where that is an individual who is self-isolating or working from home in accordance with government guidance?
- I have a hearing coming up in the Court of Protection. Is it possible for this hearing to proceed as a telephone hearing?
- How can the requirement to notify P personally of various matters be substituted in circumstances where P is, for example, in a care home which is effectively ‘locked down’?
- Will the Court of Protection accept electronic bundles?
- Can capacity assessments be undertaken remotely by video?
- CHARITIES
- How will charities ensure that they are properly governed if trustees and staff are not able to work or meet in light of coronavirus (COVID-19)?
- Board decisions: one-off decisions where a meeting cannot be held
- Board decisions: meetings
- AGMs: if you go ahead
- AGMs: if you adjourn
- PRIVATE CLIENT IMMIGRATION
- How will enforced periods of absence from the UK as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) be treated for the purposes of indefinite leave to remain (ILR) applications?
- Private Client immigration
- RESIDENCE AND DOMICILE
- Will days that an individual is forced to spend in the UK because of travel restrictions fall within the ‘exceptional circumstances’ exception under the statutory residence test?
- What can non-UK domiciled individuals who are resident in the UK and currently unable to leave because of travel restrictions, do to avoid acquiring a deemed UK domicile for UK tax purposes?
- OFFSHORE TAX EVASION
