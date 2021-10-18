Coronavirus (COVID-19) travel update—what are the latest rules and what do they mean for business travel?

Article summary

Employment analysis: The latest update to the travel rules, much anticipated by the travel industry and travellers alike, came into effect on 4 October 2021. The previous traffic light system has been removed, to make way for a more binary system said to consist of just ‘red list’ countries and ‘the rest of the world’. The reality is that the ‘red list’ continues, and ‘green’ and ‘amber’ lists of sorts have been implemented by virtue of the differentiation in rules depending on vaccination status. As such a quasi-traffic light system remains. Tania Goodman, partner, and Emma Burroughs, associate at Collyer Bristow provide the details of the new rules with guidance for employers on business travel to and from England. or to read the full analysis.