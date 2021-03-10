Sign-in Help
Coronavirus (COVID-19) strains underfunded criminal courts

Published on: 10 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has exacerbated the already towering backlog of unheard cases in the criminal justice system and exposed the crumbling state of court infrastructure, which lawyers warn will have grave consequences for the administration of justice.
