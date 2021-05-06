Sign-in Help
Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Quarter of festivals cancelled over lack of insurance

Published on: 06 May 2021
Law360, London: More than a quarter of scheduled large summer music festivals in Britain have been cancelled over a lack of pandemic insurance, a trade body has said, as it urged the government to provide cover to allow live events. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

