Coronavirus (COVID-19) PPE, CE conformity and the Sale of Goods Act 1979 (Local Boy’z Ltd v Malu NV)

Commercial analysis: This case concerned the sale of two types of Chinese-manufactured facemasks by a Belgian defendant to a UK-based claimant. The claimant claimed to be entitled to reject the masks on a number of different grounds. This judgment concerns its application for summary judgment, which was partially successful. The judgment is significant because it addresses the question of who should be responsible for ensuring compliance with EU and UK regulatory standards, and highlights the danger of failing to address the issue clearly in a written agreement at the outset. Written by Steven Fennell, barrister at Exchange Chambers. or to read the full analysis.