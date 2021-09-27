- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Policyholder outlook following FCA test case
- Practical effect of the FCA test case for policyholders
- Business interruption cases in the English courts
- World Challenge Expeditions
- Parkdean Resorts
- Corbin & King
- Various Eateries Trading
- Everatt’s
- Further guidance for policyholders
Article summary
Law360, London: The UK Supreme Court issued a policyholder-friendly decision earlier this year in the coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption insurance test case, Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance (UK) Ltd The judgment will apply to policyholders’ claims on a case-by-case basis. Peter Sharp, partner, Paul Mesquitta, associate Charlotte Warke, trainee solicitor at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP consider the present position of business interruption litigation.
