Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Policyholder outlook following FCA test case

Published on: 27 September 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Practical effect of the FCA test case for policyholders
  • Business interruption cases in the English courts
  • World Challenge Expeditions
  • Parkdean Resorts
  • Corbin & King
  • Various Eateries Trading
  • Everatt’s
  • Further guidance for policyholders

Article summary

Law360, London: The UK Supreme Court issued a policyholder-friendly decision earlier this year in the coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption insurance test case, Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance (UK) Ltd The judgment will apply to policyholders’ claims on a case-by-case basis. Peter Sharp, partner, Paul Mesquitta, associate Charlotte Warke, trainee solicitor at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP consider the present position of business interruption litigation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

7 Practice notes

1 Q&As

7 Practice notes

1 Q&As