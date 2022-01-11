Coronavirus (COVID-19)—mandatory vaccination regulations in health and care sector now enacted

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The widely trailed The Health and Social Care 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No. 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/15, were made on 6 January 2022 and came into force on 7 January 2022. These apply to all providers of ‘regulated activities’ so to any provider of health or social care services whether in the NHS or in the independent sector. The Regulations require that all those who will have direct face-to-face patient contact with service users as part of CQC regulated activity are vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) by 1 April 2022, unless exempt. Sarah George, Udara Ranasinghe and Joanne Bell of DAC Beachcroft LLP consider what the new regulations mean for employers. or to read the full analysis.