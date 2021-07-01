menu-search
Coronavirus (COVID–19) loan fraud to cost taxpayers up to £27bn, MPs warn

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Businesses that have dishonestly used a government-backed coronavirus (COVID-19) lending programme could cost taxpayers a total of £27bn ($US 37bn), a group of MPs said on 30 June 2021, as fraudsters take advantage of the economic upheaval created by the pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

