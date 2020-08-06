Sign-in Help
Coronavirus (COVID-19)—limitation provisions during lockdown for PI and clinical negligence matters

Published on: 06 August 2020
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the limitation issues for Personal Injury & Clinical Negligence practitioners as a result of the coronavirus pandemic?
  • Do you consider that there will be proliferation in the use of LA 1980, s 33 as a result of coronavirus?
  • In your view, what are the impediments to reliance on LA 1980, s 33 in the context of coronavirus?
  • What is the importance (if any) of limitation standstill agreements in the context of coronavirus?

Article summary

Personal Injury & Clinical Negligence analysis: Carin Hunt, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers, considers limitation issues resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown provisions and discusses its implications on section 33 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

