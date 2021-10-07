LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Insurers drop travel cancellation restrictions

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Policyholders of insurers Direct Line and Churchill will have wider travel insurance cover for pandemic-related claims after the businesses lifted restrictions put in place because of coronavirus (COVID-19), parent company UK Insurance Ltd said on 5 October 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

