LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Insurer defends restaurant group’s £16m claim (Various Eateries v Allianz)

Published on: 06 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Allianz has defended a £16.4m coronavirus (COVID-19) claim brought by Various Eateries, saying that its cover is limited to £2.5m because the pandemic was a single continuous event under the policy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

