Sign-in Help
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance / International

Legal News

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—insurance issues to watch in civil law countries (Procuradora v SegurCaxia Adeslas)

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—insurance issues to watch in civil law countries (Procuradora v SegurCaxia Adeslas)
Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—insurance issues to watch in civil law countries (Procuradora v SegurCaxia Adeslas)
  • Facts and policy provisions
  • The specific acceptance requirement for limitative clauses
  • The policy’s authorities exclusion was unenforceable
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Law360: Miguel Torres, partner at  Martínez-Echevarría & Rivera Abogados and José Umbert, partner at Zelle LLP consider a recent judgment from a Court of Appeal in Spain shows that the outcome of coverage disputes over coronavirus (COVID-19) business interruption insurance losses in civil law jurisdictions may be different from what would be expected in a common law country. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More