Coronavirus (COVID-19)—How should employers respond to the scrapping of self-isolation rules?

Article summary

Employment analysis: The government has set out its plans on ‘Living with COVID-19’ including the removal of the legal requirement for individuals to self-isolate if they test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and the removal of free testing. Partner, Adam Lambert, associate, Peter Summerfield and Knowledge Development Lawyer, David von Hagen at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, analyse the impact of these measures on employers. or to read the full analysis.