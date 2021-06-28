menu-search
Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Hiscox settles with business insurance claims with action group

Published on: 28 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Hiscox Ltd said on 28 June 2021 that it has agreed a settlement with the Hiscox Action Group (HAG), representing companies that were forced to close during national coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns ordered by the government during the pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

