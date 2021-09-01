menu-search
Legal News

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Global insurance losses hit US$40bn, AM Best

Published on: 01 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The global insurance and reinsurance industry has suffered a US$40bn loss from the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis so far, according to AM Best, less than half the losses of early estimates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

