Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA urged to watch insurers over travel exclusions

Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority should monitor whether insurers are properly informing customers about exclusions in travel insurance products, Which? said on 15 June 2021, after finding that fewer than one in 100 policies offer complete cover against coronavirus (COVID-19).
