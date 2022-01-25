Coronavirus (COVID-19)—employee who was sacked after raising health and safety concerns was protected under whistleblowing legislation (Best v Embark on Raw Ltd)

Article summary

Employment analysis: At the start of the pandemic it was speculated that there would be an increase in the numbers of employees relying on the whistleblowing legislation to raise health and safety concerns about the inadequacy of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures adopted by their employers. In Best v Embark on Raw Ltd, an employee alleged that the policies her employer had adopted to protect her and others from coronavirus weren't properly enforced and that she had been unfairly dismissed after she raised this with them. Joanne Moseley, professional support lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, analyses the recent employment tribunal decision. or to read the full analysis.