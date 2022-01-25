LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Health and safety and corporate manslaughter offences / Health and safety offences

Legal News

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—employee who was sacked after raising health and safety concerns was protected under whistleblowing legislation (Best v Embark on Raw Ltd)

Published on: 25 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—employee who was sacked after raising health and safety concerns was protected under whistleblowing legislation (Best v Embark on Raw Ltd)
  • The law
  • Facts
  • Tribunal decision
  • Practical tips

Article summary

Employment analysis: At the start of the pandemic it was speculated that there would be an increase in the numbers of employees relying on the whistleblowing legislation to raise health and safety concerns about the inadequacy of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures adopted by their employers. In Best v Embark on Raw Ltd, an employee alleged that the policies her employer had adopted to protect her and others from coronavirus weren't properly enforced and that she had been unfairly dismissed after she raised this with them. Joanne Moseley, professional support lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, analyses the recent employment tribunal decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More