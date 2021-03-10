Coronavirus (COVID-19)—closing businesses for lockdown breaches

What powers do local authorities have to close a business for breach of coronavirus regulations? The first port of call are the coronavirus regulations themselves. In a letter dated 16 June 2020, the Secretary of State designated local authorities (LAs) as a relevant person who may take such action as is necessary to enforce requirements relating to business closures and restrictions, including the giving of a prohibition notice. While that letter related to the regulations in force at the time, by a series of deeming provisions in subsequent regulations, it applies to all equivalent provisions thereafter. An LA designated officer may give a prohibition notice to a person when they reasonably believe that the person is contravening a business closure or restriction requirement and it is necessary and proportionate to give the notice for the purpose of preventing that person from continuing to do so (see now Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1374, reg 9(2)). Failing to comply with a prohibition notice without reasonable excuse is an offence (SI 2020/1374, reg 10(1)(c)). However, a prohibition notice does not, of itself, ‘close’ premises. There is a wide power within the regulations for an LA designated officer to ‘take such action as may be necessary’ to enforce a business closure or restriction requirement (SI 2020/1374, reg 9(1)). However, given the absence of any express power to do so, enforcement bodies have not considered that this gives them a right to enter and secure premises against entry. While a right of entry is provided in the enabling legislation for proper officers of the relevant health protection authority (see section 61 of the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984 (PH(C)DA 1984), this right is not exercisable without notice other than by warrant, and the supplementary provisions as to entry (PH(C)DA 1984, s 62) do not specify closure and securing of premises as one of the purposes for which entry may be used. With effect from 2 December 2020, LAs were given additional powers in the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Local Authority Enforcement Powers and Amendment) (England) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1375. These consist of a suite of notices to deal with breaches of various regulatory provisions. The notices are: • a Coronavirus Improvement Notice (CIN), followed by a Coronavirus Restriction Notice (CRN) if the requirements of the CIN are not complied which closes the premises for seven days (and which can be renewed at the end of seven days) • a Coronavirus Immediate Restriction Notice (CIRN) which closes premises for 48 hours where the officer issuing it is of the opinion that that the person is contravening one or more of the relevant statutory provisions in circumstances that make it likely that the contravention or contraventions will continue or be repeated and that contravention or those contraventions involve, or would involve if continued or repeated, a risk of exposure to coronavirus The powers of entry in relation to CRNs and CIRNs are the same as they are in relation to prohibition notices. CRNs and CIRNs are more apposite to businesses, which are lawful to operate, which are not being operated in accordance with restrictions. They are not apposite to businesses which should be closed. If a prohibition notice is simply ignored then it is appropriate to look at more general powers found outside the coronavirus regulations.

What powers exist outside of the coronavirus regulations? Closure notices and orders are now dealt with by Chapter 3 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 (ABCPA 2014). Under ABCPA 2014, s 76(1), an LA may issue a ‘closure notice’ notice in respect of premises if satisfied on reasonable grounds: ‘(a) that the use of particular premises has resulted, or (if the notice is not issued) is likely soon to result, in nuisance to members of the public, or (b) that there has been, or (if the notice is not issued) is likely soon to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises, and that the notice is necessary to prevent the nuisance or disorder from continuing, recurring or occurring.’ A closure notice prohibits access to the premises for a period specified in the notice (which is either up to 24 hours unless signed by the chief executive officer of the authority or the designate, in which case up to 48 hours). A closure notice may not prohibit access by persons who habitually live on the premises or the premises owner; they must be excluded from it, and there is a discretion to exclude others. There are statutory requirements to make reasonable efforts to give notice, and to consult, and notices must contain prescribed information. Once a closure notice is given then, unless the notice is cancelled, an application must be made to the magistrates’ court for a closure order. The application must be heard within 48 hours of the service of the notice. The magistrates may make a closure order if it is satisfied: ‘(a) that a person has engaged, or (if the order is not made) is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, or (b) that the use of the premises has resulted, or (if the order is not made) is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public, or (c) that there has been, or (if the order is not made) is likely to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises, and that the order is necessary to prevent the behaviour, nuisance or disorder from continuing, recurring or occurring.’ While the statute mentions ‘disorderly, offence or criminal behaviour on the premises’ in relation to a closure order, this is not one of the express grounds for issuing a closure notice. In 2016, an application relating to the Anatolian People’s Cultural Centre, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, was successfully persuaded that the ‘disorder near those premises’ ground for a closure notice could be widely interpreted to include crime on the premises. While breach of the coronavirus regulations will typically engage a suite of criminal offences, a useful belt and braces approach is to consider whether the breach of the regulations is a nuisance.

What are the considerations for proving nuisance? Nuisance is a common law concept—there is a common law offence of committing a public nuisance, and nuisance is also a civil tort. So far as the criminal offence is concerned, in R v Rimmington [2006] 1 AC 459 the House of Lords approved the following definition: ‘A person is guilty of a public nuisance (also known as common nuisance), who (a) does an act not warranted by law, or (b) omits to discharge a legal duty, if the effect of the act or omission is to endanger the life, health, property or comfort of the public, or to obstruct the public in the exercise or enjoyment of rights common to all Her Majesty’s subjects.’ Breaches of the coronavirus regulations will constitute unlawful acts which can be said to have an effect of endangering the life and health of the public. Often people will be encouraged to leave their homes without a reasonable excuse, undertaking unnecessary journeys, with risks that persons may gather on the premises in question. Prosecutions for committing a public nuisance have been brought for spreading disease (eg R v Vantandillo (not reported by LexisNexis® UK)). In Metropolitan Asylum District Managers v Hill and others [1881–85] All ER Rep 536, Lord Blackburn said at 204: ‘Those who have the charge of a sick person, if he is helpless (whether the disease be infectious or not) are, at Common Law, under a legal obligation to do, to the best of their ability, what is necessary for the preservation of the sick person. And the sick person, if not helpless, is bound to do so for his own sake. When the disease is infectious, there is a legal obligation on the sick person, and on those who have the custody of him, not to do anything that can be avoided which shall tend to spread the infection; and if either do so, as by bringing the infected person into a public thoroughfare, it is an indictable offence, though it will be a defence to an indictment if it can be shewn that there was a sufficient cause to excuse what is primâ facie wrong…’ In the consultation paper leading to its report Simplification of Criminal Law: Public Nuisance and Outraging Public Decency, the Law Commission observed: ‘Human inventiveness being so great, it is desirable to have a general offence for culpable acts that injure the public but do not fall within any of the specialised offences.’

What is the duration of a closure order? Closure orders may be made for up to three months. They can be extended for a further three on subsequent application.

What are the advantages of a closure order? One advantage of a closure order obtained by a local authority is that ABCPA 2014, s 85(1) gives a designated LA officer the power to enter premises in respect of which a closure order is in force to do anything necessary to secure the premises against entry. A further option for an LA is to apply for a civil injunction pursuant to their powers under section 222 of the Local Government Act 1972.

What are the main challenges in obtaining closure orders? The main challenges are nearly always practical—undertaking the necessary consultation and notification, getting the notices drafted, signed, served and liaising with the magistrates’ court to get a hearing within 48 hours. Securing a hearing slot is difficult because of the reduced sittings of the courts due to the pandemic. The magistrates’ courts have been less able or willing to embrace remote hearings than other tribunals and in general the first hearing has to be in person. The caselaw recognises that in view at the pace at which matters move the statutory intention that the first hearing should be an effective hearing if possible is perhaps optimistic. Serving evidence at the earliest point should be the aim of the applicant, and requests for adjournments should not be opposed if respondents wish to contest the matter. The magistrates’ court has the power to extend the closure notice when it adjourns, and adjournments should not be for more than 14 days (see ABCPA 2014, s 81(3)).

How successful are applications generally? There is no data available to elicit any trends on whether or not applications for closure orders are generally successful, but there is some anecdotal evidence that the threats of closure notices result in the voluntary closure of offending premises, and that applications have produced concessions that premises should close—a recent example being a gym operated in Hartlepool. A contested case involving another gym resulted in the District Judge making an order.