Coronavirus (COVID-19), business interruption and NDDA clauses—confirmation of cover (Corbin & King v Axa)

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: On 25 February 2022, Mrs Justice Cockerill, sitting on the Commercial Court business interruption (BI) sub-list, handed down the much-anticipated judgment in the Corbin & King v Axa case. She held that the Denial of Access (Non Damage) clause (‘the NDDA clause’) was triggered by the relevant actions of the government in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and that the claimants were entitled to an indemnity for losses resulting from the forced closure of and/or restricted access to insured premises. Further, she decided that the claimants were not only entitled to three separate indemnities (to correspond with the three distinct closures/restrictions) but that each insured premises had separate claims (with separate maximum indemnity limits). The judgment will no doubt affect hundreds of BI claims with policies that have the same or similar NDDA clauses. More policyholders will have cover. Further, those with cover may (depending on the particular policy wording) be entitled to recover more. Written by Pamela Freeland, principal associate and Sarah Irwin, solicitor, Weightmans LLP. or to read the full analysis.