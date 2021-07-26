Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Aviva to settle physios’ business interruption claims

Law360, London: A professional body for physiotherapists has declared victory in its dispute with Aviva over business interruption insurance claims linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy said that Aviva has shifted its stance over claims for business interruption after the insurer came under ‘sustained pressure’ from the organisation and its insurance broker. The society’s broker, James Hallam Pro Med, said it would complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service about Aviva after the company refused to pay out on business interruption claims.
