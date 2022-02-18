LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Corbin & King defeats creditors challenge over £34m debt

Published on: 18 февраля 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A London court rejected an attempt on 17 February 2022 by a creditor of embattled restaurant chain Corbin & King to allow it to appoint its own administrators to oversee the company's liquidation, saying the restaurateurs should be given time to refinance their business. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

