Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Contractual breach and remedies

Legal News

Copyright infringement damages—claims for loss of opportunity, notional royalty and loss of licence fee (FBT v Let Them Eat Vinyl)

Copyright infringement damages—claims for loss of opportunity, notional royalty and loss of licence fee (FBT v Let Them Eat Vinyl)
Published on: 26 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

TMT analysis: In a quantum hearing before new Deputy Judge Ian Karet, following the trial decision of His Honour Judge Hacon in April 2019, the claimant elected for damages on three bases: the loss of opportunity to license a third party to exploit Eminem’s first album, ‘Infinite’ (which was not a success at the time of its release in 1996); loss of licensing revenue from the defendant to the claimant if the defendant had exploited this work legitimately; or a reasonable royalty. There was also a fourth claim relating to the involvement in the making of a documentary concerning the 20th anniversary of the release of the original album and the new release. The decision reviews the principles to be followed (and applied), in considering how a claim to a loss of opportunity is to be considered generally, and in this case in a copyright context. Written by Paul A Harris, senior partner (IP litigation) at Venner Shipley LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

