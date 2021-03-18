Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Advertising, marketing and sponsorship / Online advertising and adtech

Legal News

Cookies & competition—flavour of the month?

Cookies & competition—flavour of the month?
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Cookies & competition—flavour of the month?
  • What are the competition issues caused by phasing out support for TPCs?
  • What is the EU’s approach to proposals to phase out support for TPCs?
  • Comment

Article summary

TMT analysis: Companies involved in digital advertising will be closely monitoring Google’s proposals to phase out support for third-party cookies (TPCs) on its Chrome browser by January 2022 and to develop privacy-preserving alternatives to TPCs. These proposals, which are known as the ‘Privacy Sandbox’ proposals, were first announced on 14 January 2020. The digital advertising market’s response has reportedly been dramatic, with the Financial Times reporting on 26 February 2020 that shares in Criteo, a French adtech group, fell by almost a quarter after the announcement, and that its market capitalisation fell from a high of $ 3.5bn in 2017 to less than $ 1bn. Given the markets’ reactions to Google’s proposals, it is interesting to consider the legal issues that are at play. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More