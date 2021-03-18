Cookies & competition—flavour of the month?

Article summary

TMT analysis: Companies involved in digital advertising will be closely monitoring Google's proposals to phase out support for third-party cookies (TPCs) on its Chrome browser by January 2022 and to develop privacy-preserving alternatives to TPCs. These proposals, which are known as the 'Privacy Sandbox' proposals, were first announced on 14 January 2020. The digital advertising market's response has reportedly been dramatic, with the Financial Times reporting on 26 February 2020 that shares in Criteo, a French adtech group, fell by almost a quarter after the announcement, and that its market capitalisation fell from a high of $ 3.5bn in 2017 to less than $ 1bn. Given the markets' reactions to Google's proposals, it is interesting to consider the legal issues that are at play.