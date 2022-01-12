LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Convention rights must be invoked expressly (or in substance) domestically before complaint to ECtHR (Lee v UK)

Published on: 12 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decisions of the domestic courts
  • What did the ECtHR decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: In order for a complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) about an interference with a person’s rights under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)to be admissible, the complainant must have first invoked those rights expressly (or in substance) in domestic proceedings. In the discrimination case brought by Gareth Lee against Ashers Bakery and its owners, Mr and Mrs McArthur, concerning their refusal to supply him with a cake iced with the slogan ‘Support Gay Marriage’ Mr Lee had not invoked those rights and at no point were the domestic courts required to balance his Convention rights against those of the McArthurs. Therefore he had not exhausted his domestic remedies and his complaint about the UK Supreme Court’s judgment in those proceedings was inadmissible, according to the ECtHR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

