Convention rights must be invoked expressly (or in substance) domestically before complaint to ECtHR (Lee v UK)

Employment analysis: In order for a complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) about an interference with a person’s rights under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)to be admissible, the complainant must have first invoked those rights expressly (or in substance) in domestic proceedings. In the discrimination case brought by Gareth Lee against Ashers Bakery and its owners, Mr and Mrs McArthur, concerning their refusal to supply him with a cake iced with the slogan ‘Support Gay Marriage’ Mr Lee had not invoked those rights and at no point were the domestic courts required to balance his Convention rights against those of the McArthurs. Therefore he had not exhausted his domestic remedies and his complaint about the UK Supreme Court’s judgment in those proceedings was inadmissible, according to the ECtHR. or to read the full analysis.