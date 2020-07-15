Sign-in Help
Controller in breach of the accuracy principle under DPA 1998 and liable for £18,000 per affected data subject (Aven v Orbis Business Intelligence)

Published on: 15 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Information Law analysis: The High Court has held that a data controller breached the fourth data protection principle (the accuracy principle) set out under Schedule 1, Part 1, paragraph 4 to the Data Protection Act 1998 (DPA 1998) by disclosing sensitive personal data to third parties, without taking reasonable steps to ensure its accuracy. As a result, the court has awarded two claimants whose personal data was inaccurately processed £18,000 each as compensation for damage and distress. This is one of few judgments containing a consideration of the approach to quantum of damages for breach of data protection legislation, and could potentially provide the basis for a rise in the level of damages claimed by data subjects in future. Written by Sarah O’Brien, associate at Reed Smith LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

