Controlled goods agreements—physical attendance by enforcement agent not required (Just Digital Marketplace Ltd v High Court Enforcement Officers Association)

Controlled goods agreements—physical attendance by enforcement agent not required (Just Digital Marketplace Ltd v High Court Enforcement Officers Association)
Published on: 12 January 2021
Updated on: 12 January 2021
  • Controlled goods agreements—physical attendance by enforcement agent not required (Just Digital Marketplace Ltd v High Court Enforcement Officers Association)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Master McCloud has declared that Schedule 12 to the Tribunals, Courts and Enforcement Act 2007 (TCEA 2007) permits enforcement agents to enter into controlled goods agreements with judgment debtors without physically attending the debtor’s premises. The underlying regulations do not, however, provide a mechanism for such a non-entry controlled goods agreement to be made. This appears to be a deficiency in the regulations. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

