Controlled goods agreements—physical attendance by enforcement agent not required (Just Digital Marketplace Ltd v High Court Enforcement Officers Association)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Master McCloud has declared that Schedule 12 to the Tribunals, Courts and Enforcement Act 2007 (TCEA 2007) permits enforcement agents to enter into controlled goods agreements with judgment debtors without physically attending the debtor’s premises. The underlying regulations do not, however, provide a mechanism for such a non-entry controlled goods agreement to be made. This appears to be a deficiency in the regulations. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, at Hardwicke. or to read the full analysis.