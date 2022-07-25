LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Contractual terms were in offer letter, contract and summary of benefits (Amdocs Systems Group v Langton)

Published on: 25 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: The employment tribunal did not err in finding that the terms of the claimant’s employment were set out in the offer letter, the summary of benefits attached to it, and the contract of employment. This meant that the claimant was contractually entitled to have the benefit from an income protection scheme increase by 5% every year even though the respondent had subsequently altered its insurance policy which underpinned that scheme so that it did not include such an annual increase, according to the Court of Appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

