Contractual interpretation and force majeure arising from coronavirus (COVID-19) (European Professional Club Rugby v RDA Television LLP)

Commercial analysis: The court held that RDA Television LLP (RDA) was entitled to terminate its contract with European Processional Club Rugby (EPCR) as a result of the postponement of matches due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The court held that the contract provided for the matches to be arranged within the season and EPCR’s delay in hosting these matches entitled RDA to terminate the contract pursuant to its force majeure provisions. The decision turned on the court’s interpretation of the contract and will be of interest to both non-contentious and contentious practitioners. Written by Nicole Bollard, barrister at 3PB Barristers.
