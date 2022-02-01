LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Contract termination

Legal News

Contractual interpretation and force majeure arising from coronavirus (COVID-19) (European Professional Club Rugby v RDA Television LLP)

Published on: 01 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Contractual interpretation and force majeure arising from coronavirus (COVID-19) (European Professional Club Rugby v RDA Television LLP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The court held that RDA Television LLP (RDA) was entitled to terminate its contract with European Processional Club Rugby (EPCR) as a result of the postponement of matches due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The court held that the contract provided for the matches to be arranged within the season and EPCR’s delay in hosting these matches entitled RDA to terminate the contract pursuant to its force majeure provisions. The decision turned on the court’s interpretation of the contract and will be of interest to both non-contentious and contentious practitioners. Written by Nicole Bollard, barrister at 3PB Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More