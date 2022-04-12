Contracts with Russian and Belarusian suppliers

Article summary

Public Law analysis: We are all aware of the unfolding situation in Ukraine following the invasion of Russian forces, and the support afforded to Russia by Belarus. The UK government has, in response to the conflict, issued sanctions on companies and individuals. Standing in solidarity with Ukraine, many public bodies outside of Central Government wish to follow suit. In a Public Procurement context, many contracting authorities (Authorities) have questioned their ability to terminate existing contracts and exclude from consideration, in future contracts, Russian and Belarusian suppliers (Suppliers). In this article, Lucy Isaac of Browne Jacobson LLP considers ‘Procurement Policy Note 01/22: contracts with suppliers from Russia and Belarus’ and how it addresses procurement concerns in relation to terminating existing contracts, excluding suppliers for tendering and assessing risk. or to read the full analysis.