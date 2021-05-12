Contracts—‘Reasonable detail’ in notice clause determined by business purpose (Dodika Ltd and others v United Luck Group Holdings Ltd)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Dodika and other respondents to the appeal were the sellers and warrantors under a share purchase agreement (SPA). The agreement provided that the buyer could make a claim against an amount paid into an escrow account as part of the purchase price subject to compliance with contractual notice requirements. The sellers and warrantors successfully obtained summary judgment at first instance on the basis that the notice given by the buyer of a claim under the tax covenant failed to comply with this provision and so Dodika was entitled to the release of the sum in escrow. The buyer successfully appealed on the basis that the notice was contractually compliant. Written by Charles Joseph, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or to read the full analysis.