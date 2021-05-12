Contracts—‘Reasonable detail’ in notice clause determined by business purpose (Dodika Ltd and others v United Luck Group Holdings Ltd)

Commercial analysis: Dodika and other respondents to the appeal were the sellers and warrantors under a share purchase agreement (SPA). The agreement provided that the buyer could make a claim against an amount paid into an escrow account as part of the purchase price subject to compliance with contractual notice requirements. The sellers and warrantors successfully obtained summary judgment at first instance on the basis that the notice given by the buyer of a claim under the tax covenant failed to comply with this provision and so Dodika was entitled to the release of the sum in escrow. The buyer successfully appealed on the basis that the notice was contractually compliant. Written by Charles Joseph, barrister at Tanfield Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe
This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere
BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,
This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.