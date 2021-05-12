menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts: clause bank / Boilerplate clauses

Legal News

Contracts—‘Reasonable detail’ in notice clause determined by business purpose (Dodika Ltd and others v United Luck Group Holdings Ltd)

Contracts—‘Reasonable detail’ in notice clause determined by business purpose (Dodika Ltd and others v United Luck Group Holdings Ltd)
Published on: 12 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Contracts—‘Reasonable detail’ in notice clause determined by business purpose (Dodika Ltd and others v United Luck Group Holdings Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Dodika and other respondents to the appeal were the sellers and warrantors under a share purchase agreement (SPA). The agreement provided that the buyer could make a claim against an amount paid into an escrow account as part of the purchase price subject to compliance with contractual notice requirements. The sellers and warrantors successfully obtained summary judgment at first instance on the basis that the notice given by the buyer of a claim under the tax covenant failed to comply with this provision and so Dodika was entitled to the release of the sum in escrow. The buyer successfully appealed on the basis that the notice was contractually compliant. Written by Charles Joseph, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a contract of insurance?

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

Negative pledges

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More