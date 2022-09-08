LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Contracts–implied terms of good faith (Candey Ltd v Bosheh)

Published on: 08 September 2022
  • Contracts–implied terms of good faith (Candey Ltd v Bosheh)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Commercial analysis: The Court of Appeal upheld the decision of a Judge that a client under a Conditional Fee Agreement (CFA) did not owe the solicitors representing him a duty to act in good faith. Written by Andrew Butler QC, barrister at Tanfield Chambers, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

