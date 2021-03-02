Contracts—covenants in restraint of trade—Nordenfelt doctrine (Quantum Advisory v Quantum Actuarial LLP)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The Court of Appeal has ruled that a covenant in restraint of trade appearing in a 99-year services agreement entered into between an actuarial pensions provider and a newly-incorporated LLP formed as part of a business restructuring, did not attract the doctrine of restraint of trade. Alternatively, even if it did, it was reasonable and would be enforced. Written by Andrew Butler QC, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or to read the full analysis.