Legal News

Contracts—covenants in restraint of trade—Nordenfelt doctrine (Quantum Advisory v Quantum Actuarial LLP)

Published on: 02 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The Court of Appeal has ruled that a covenant in restraint of trade appearing in a 99-year services agreement entered into between an actuarial pensions provider and a newly-incorporated LLP formed as part of a business restructuring, did not attract the doctrine of restraint of trade. Alternatively, even if it did, it was reasonable and would be enforced. Written by Andrew Butler QC, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

