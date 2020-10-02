Sign-in Help
Contractor’s omission of works under NEC3 subcontract is breach of contract, but consequence is reduction in Prices (Van Oord v Dragados)

Published on: 02 October 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Contractor’s omission of works under NEC3 subcontract is breach of contract, but consequence is reduction in Prices (Van Oord v Dragados)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Transfer of work to others
  • Consequences of Dragados’s breach of contract
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Outer House of the Court of Session found that a contractor was not entitled to omit works and transfer them to others, under a subcontract based on the NEC3 terms. However, the subcontractor's remedy for the contractor's breach was to be determined in accordance with the compensation event regime, resulting in a reduction to the Prices.

