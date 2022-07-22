LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Contractor held responsible for delays in the absence of a formal written contract (Barkby Real Estate Developments Ltd v Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd)

Published on: 22 July 2022
  • Contractor held responsible for delays in the absence of a formal written contract (Barkby Real Estate Developments Ltd v Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) held that, in relation to works that were carried out without a formal contract in place, the contractor took longer than the reasonable time for delivering a service required under section14 of the Supply of Goods and Services Act 1982, after incurring delays due to site conditions. The site conditions were discovered after the contractor had finalised its design for installing a new telecommunications mast and it had finalised these designs without carrying out a full geotechnical survey. Having adjudged that the contractor was responsible for the delays, the judge also held that the developer was entitled to recover some of its project financing costs and additional project management costs that it incurred as a result of the delays and that the contractor had tried to argue were too remote to be recoverable. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

