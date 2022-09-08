LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Commercial / Public procurement / Contract award and challenges

Legal News

Contracting authorities should be braced for challenge where a difference in scores is marginal (Braceurself v NHS England)

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: This case is an important reminder that where the outcome of a procurement is based on a marginal difference in scores, even a minor breach of duty by the contracting authority can have big repercussions. Although all bar one of the unsuccessful bidder's claims were rejected by the court, the claimant ('Braceurself') was able to successfully argue that the contracting authority, NHS England ('NHSE'), had made a manifest error in its evaluation of one of Braceurself's responses to the Invitation to Tender ('ITT'). The court was satisfied that but for this manifest error Braceurself would have been awarded a higher score for that question, which would have rendered it the successful bidder in the procurement. This case also serves as a helpful example of the principles that the Court will follow in determining a complaint of manifest error against a contracting authority. Written by Dylan Milner-Stopps, solicitor at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

