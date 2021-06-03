menu-search
Contract—sale of goods, identity of contracting parties (Fisken v Carl)

Published on: 03 June 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Dispute Resolution analysis: This case concerned a contract for the sale of a classic Ferrari car whose gearbox had become separated. There was a dispute as to whether or not the claimant was a party to the contract, in circumstances where the claimant was identified in the heading of the contact as ‘agent for an undisclosed principal’ but where its signature as a party to the contract was unqualified. There were also multiple disputes as to the construction of the contract, including as to the applicability and application of the Sale of Goods Act 1979 (SGA 1979), relevant to the issue whether the defendant was obliged to deliver up the gearbox to the claimant. The court held that the claimant was indeed the contracting party, and made findings as to the effect of the sale contract by reference to the principles set out in SGA 1979, such that the claimant was entitled to delivery up of the gearbox. Written by John Bignall, barrister at 7 King’s Bench Walk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

