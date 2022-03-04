Contract interpretation and rectification—what facts can you rely upon? (The Scottish Ministers v Scot Roads Partnership Project Ltd)

Article summary

Construction analysis: Parties in a construction project were in dispute over the meaning of a waiver clause in a settlement agreement (the Waiver Clause); in particular, whether it involved the waiver of both past and future financial claims by the defender. The defender sought to introduce evidence of the pursuer's conduct, post-settlement, to interpret the meaning of the Waiver Clause. The Court of Session held that this evidence was irrelevant. The court also considered, in relation to an alternative claim by the pursuer for rectification of the Waiver Clause, whether Section 9 of the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Scotland) Act 1985 (LR(MP)(S)A 1985) was engaged (which takes account of the interests of third parties). There were, however, insufficient averments to explain: (i) the nature of any reliance by third parties on the existing wording of the Waiver Clause; or (ii) how their interests would be affected by the proposed additional wording. Written by Nick McAndrew, advocate at Ampersand Advocates.