LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Contract & tort—general principles / Contract law for construction lawyers

Legal News

Contract interpretation and rectification—what facts can you rely upon? (The Scottish Ministers v Scot Roads Partnership Project Ltd)

Published on: 04 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Contract interpretation and rectification—what facts can you rely upon? (The Scottish Ministers v Scot Roads Partnership Project Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Interpretation
  • Rectification
  • What did the court decide?
  • Interpretation
  • Rectification
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: Parties in a construction project were in dispute over the meaning of a waiver clause in a settlement agreement (the Waiver Clause); in particular, whether it involved the waiver of both past and future financial claims by the defender. The defender sought to introduce evidence of the pursuer’s conduct, post-settlement, to interpret the meaning of the Waiver Clause. The Court of Session held that this evidence was irrelevant. The court also considered, in relation to an alternative claim by the pursuer for rectification of the Waiver Clause, whether Section 9 of the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Scotland) Act 1985 (LR(MP)(S)A 1985) was engaged (which takes account of the interests of third parties). There were, however, insufficient averments to explain: (i) the nature of any reliance by third parties on the existing wording of the Waiver Clause; or (ii) how their interests would be affected by the proposed additional wording. Written by Nick McAndrew, advocate at Ampersand Advocates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More