Continuity or change? Public procurement rules after Brexit

Continuity or change? Public procurement rules after Brexit
Published on: 21 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
  • Continuity or change? Public procurement rules after Brexit
  • What is the Government Procurement Agreement?
  • The current state of play
  • The EU procurement regime
  • Application during the transition period
  • The UK procurement regime after the transition period
  • How things change
  • What about the GPA…
  • ...and what about a deal?
  • What difference does the GPA make?
    • More...

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Following on from the last edition of Trade Truths examining the effects of Brexit and the election for the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the UK’s relationship with the WTO, John Forrest, Paul Hardy and Richard Sterneberg of DLA Piper look at how the UK’s accession to the WTO’s plurilateral procurement agreement is likely to change the UK’s public procurement regime at the end of the Brexit transition period. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

