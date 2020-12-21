Continuity or change? Public procurement rules after Brexit

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Following on from the last edition of Trade Truths examining the effects of Brexit and the election for the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the UK’s relationship with the WTO, John Forrest, Paul Hardy and Richard Sterneberg of DLA Piper look at how the UK’s accession to the WTO’s plurilateral procurement agreement is likely to change the UK’s public procurement regime at the end of the Brexit transition period. or to read the full analysis.