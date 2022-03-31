LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Continuing the supply of electricity in liquidation: Does the official receiver have the power? (Re Baglan Operations Ltd (in compulsory liquidation))

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This was an application under section 168(5) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) to modify or reverse the decision of the official receiver (OR) such that the supply of electricity to customers continue until a new National Grid connection was installed. The OR’s position was that he was constrained by the powers of IA 1986, in particular by IA 1986, Sch 4, para 5 which provided that a liquidator only had the ‘power to carry on the business of the company so far as may be necessary for its beneficial winding up’ (the Power). As a supply was no longer required by the company in liquidation, the OR could not continue the supply to its customers. The applicants (made up of the Welsh Government (WG), Welsh Water (WW), Neath Port Talbot Council (NPTC) and Sofidel UK Ltd (Sofidel)) argued this was too narrow a view of the Power and their environmental and economic concerns should be taken into account. Additionally, the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998) was relevant and the decision to terminate supply violated or threatened to violate certain Convention rights. The applications were dismissed. However, the OR’s decision in respect of WW and NPTC was modified to allow a continued supply to 18 April 2022. Written by Roseanna Darcy, barrister at South Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

