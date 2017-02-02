Sign-in Help
Continuing professional development for solicitors

Published on: 02 February 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What prompted the SRA to introduce this new regime on CPD?
  • How much of a change will this require in approach and practice for firms and solicitors?
  • How are firms handling the transition to the new regime and its implementation? What methods and practices are they using to comply with the new rules?
  • The Law Society and SRA are providing support for firms and solicitors to help them comply with the new rules. What are the potential benefits of these forms of support?
  • What are the possible benefits of the new regime and how can firms best seek to take advantage of them?
  • What are the possible pitfalls in approach and practice for firms and solicitors in seeking to comply with the new regime?

Article summary

Practice Management analysis: What is the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s (SRA) new mandatory regime on continuing professional development (CPD) for solicitors? Nicola Jones, co-founder and director of Athena Professional and a learning for performance consultant, takes a look at the new rules and provides guidance on how firms can implement them into their practices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

