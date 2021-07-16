menu-search
Continuing online publication and the public interest defence (Lachaux v Independent Print Ltd and another)

Published on: 16 July 2021
  • Continuing online publication and the public interest defence (Lachaux v Independent Print Ltd and another)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • At the time of publication
  • The September 2014 letters of complaint
  • The March 2017 judgment in the Family Division
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: Bruno Lachaux’s libel claim against Independent Print Ltd and Evening Standard Ltd is likely to always be synonymous with the interpretation of the ‘serious harm’ test in the Defamation Act 2013 (DA 2013). However, it is also an important decision in relation to the defence of publication on a matter of public interest and an interesting aspect of the judgment relates to the continuing online publication of the articles during the course of the proceedings, which this analysis focuses on. The Reynolds defence was abolished by DA 2013, s 4(6), but Mr Justice Nicklin found that the same principles apply to continuing online publication in the context of the defence of publication on a matter of public interest under DA 2013, s 4 (with the necessary modifications to reflect the statutory provision). Written by Nick Grant, senior associate at Payne Hicks Beach. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

