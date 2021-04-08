Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Agency and distribution / Agency

Legal News

Continuing duties after Walsham—limitation and the pitfalls of delay (Equitas v Sande Investments)

Continuing duties after Walsham—limitation and the pitfalls of delay (Equitas v Sande Investments)
Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Continuing duties after Walsham—limitation and the pitfalls of delay (Equitas v Sande Investments)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: In this claim, Equitas sought and failed to recover, sums from nine companies in the Sande group, that it alleged had collected monies as run-off brokers under certain excess of loss (re)insurance contracts, but not paid on to it assignee of the interests of two Lloyd’s Syndicates. In a detailed judgment, the judge (Leigh Ann Mulcahy QC sitting as a Deputy High Court Judge in the Commercial Court) found first, that Equitas had not established any legal basis at all for its claim, and secondly, that even if it had, it would have been time-barred. The issues reviewed included whether a retainer between the parties could be implied, whether tortious obligations could be imposed that would circumvent contractual obligations, which broker’s duties give rise to a fiduciary obligation, the structure of claims in restitution, and the aspects of a parties’ relationship that would give rise to a continuing obligation. The judge also commented on the significance of the so-called Lloyd’s ‘Broker Code’ in determining whether an entity in the insurance field was or was not a broker. Written by Bernadette Bailey, partner at Carter Perry Bailey LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More